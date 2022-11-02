The Big Story: S’pore’s monthly EV registration adoption rate hits new high in September

Electric vehicles (EVs) made up more than 10 per cent of all new car registrations so far in 2022.

The monthly EV registration adoption rate in September hit a new high of 19 per cent, nearly triple the monthly adoption rate seen in 2021.

To anticipate and support the growing needs of EVs, the Government has awarded a tender, issued in April 2022, for the deployment of at least 12,000 EV charging points in nearly 2,000 housing board carparks.

Senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe joins the programme to discuss this development.

