The Big Story: S’pore looking for next Crazy Rich Asians with $10 million film, TV production fund

Olivia Quay
Assistant Editor (Video)
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

The Singapore Tourism Board and the Infocomm Media Development Authority are partnering to launch a $10 million Singapore On-screen Fund, which aims to help the creation of entertainment content - like films and TV shows - that spotlights and markets the country.

Meanwhile, Singapore welcomed more than 2.9 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 - that’s 62 per cent of 2019’s first quarter figure of 4.7 million visitors

COE prices for the two car categories set records again and the Open category COE also hit a new high in the tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

The Big Story is The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top