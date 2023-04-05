The Big Story: S’pore looking for next Crazy Rich Asians with $10 million film, TV production fund

The Singapore Tourism Board and the Infocomm Media Development Authority are partnering to launch a $10 million Singapore On-screen Fund, which aims to help the creation of entertainment content - like films and TV shows - that spotlights and markets the country.

Meanwhile, Singapore welcomed more than 2.9 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 - that’s 62 per cent of 2019’s first quarter figure of 4.7 million visitors

COE prices for the two car categories set records again and the Open category COE also hit a new high in the tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

