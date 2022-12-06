The Big Story: S’pore involved in study on new drug that can slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease

A major clinical trial, which included 13 patients from National University Hospital, showed that the drug lecanemab slowed ...
Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
1 min ago
Published
5 min ago

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease - the most common cause of dementia - may soon get a new drug that can slow progression of the disease, a recent study has found.

The Phase 3 trial of the antibody drug known as lecanemab involved nearly 1,800 participants, including 13 patients from Singapore’s National University Hospital (NUH).

Associate Professor Christopher Chen, visiting consultant in the Department of Psychological Medicine at NUH, joins the programme to discuss this development. Pro Chen is part of the team conducting the trial.

Separately, those aged 12 and above in Singapore can get the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine from Dec 12 to enhance their protection against the Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

