The Big Story: S’pore has not seen surge in Covid-19 cases from travellers from China: Ong Ye Kung

Countries around the world are concerned about a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections brought about by the expected surge of travellers following China’s relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions on Jan 8.

In Parliament on Monday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung addressed these concerns. He said that with the low number of people coming from China and no new or more virulent variant emerging there - coupled with the highly vaccinated population here - Singapore’s current Covid-19 measures work and are appropriate.

But he also warned: “We cannot be complacent. The measures may work now, but not permanently. We will continually assess the situation and, if need be, make adjustments or implement new measures... Our decisions must be based on science, on evidence and on data.”