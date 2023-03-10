The Big Story: S’pore entities among those named in leaked foreign military documents posted online by hackers

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

At least three Singaporean entities are identified in classified military documents that were allegedly stolen by hackers and leaked online for sale.

The Straits Times has learnt that the confidential data is believed to include documents from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), missile manufacturer MBDA Missile Systems, and two countries – Italy and the Philippines. It was uploaded on a hacker’s forum on Tuesday.

Correspondent David Sun joins the programme to share more about this development.

In Malaysia, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$69.8 million) in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday, over projects awarded under his government’s stimulus programme.

Muhyiddin, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021 and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief, was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares his views on the charges Muhyiddin faces.