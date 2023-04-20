The Big Story: Pufferfish, oysters, and other foods to be cautious of

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The Singapore Food Agency on Tuesday reminded members of the public in a Facebook post the dangers of eating pufferfish.

The advisory comes two weeks after a Malaysian elderly couple died from eating the fish.

SFA also listed some other foods that consumers may want to be extra cautious of before taking that next bite. These include enoki mushrooms, bivalves such as cockles, buah keluak and raw kidney beans.