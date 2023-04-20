The Big Story: Pufferfish, oysters, and other foods to be cautious of

Hairianto Diman
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The Singapore Food Agency on Tuesday reminded members of the public in a Facebook post the dangers of eating pufferfish.

The advisory comes two weeks after a Malaysian elderly couple died from eating the fish.

SFA also listed some other foods that consumers may want to be extra cautious of before taking that next bite. These include enoki mushrooms, bivalves such as cockles, buah keluak and raw kidney beans.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top