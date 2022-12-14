The Big Story: Private economists cut Singapore’s 2023 growth forecast on global slowdown woes

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Private-sector economists have cut their 2023 growth forecast for export-driven Singapore by a full percentage point, citing a global economic slowdown as the key downside risk.

The economists also raised their forecast for inflation both this year and next, as price pressures continued to pose a concern.

Economic growth for 2023 was projected at 1.8 per cent in the quarterly survey of professional forecasters released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday.

The forecast is down from the 2.8 per cent gross domestic product growth predicted in the September survey.

Separately, China correspondent Elizabeth Law joins the programme to share the latest on China’s Covid-19 situation.