The Big Story: Parliament approves $123.7b Budget after close to 70 hours of debate

Hairianto Diman
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Parliament has approved the Government’s $123.7 billion dollar spending plans for the coming financial year.

Rounding up the debate, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said Parliament here must avoid going down the path of others worldwide that have become gridlocked, hamstrung or at such loggerheads that countries cannot move forward and their people pay the price.

Separately, a new National Registry of Exercise Professionals will be rolled out in three phases from April 2023 to boost professionalism in the fitness industry.

It will also help build capabilities, especially in the area of safety and knowledge.

