The Big Story: Over 100,000 individuals to receive special state awards for helping S’pore fight Covid-19

More than 100,000 individuals in the community, business sectors and Government who went beyond the call of duty to help Singapore battle the Covid-19 pandemic will receive national recognition.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday that the awards affirm the contributions and sacrifices that these people have made.

Separately, Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president for research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, joins the programme to discuss property trends to watch in 2023. Will prices of private homes and HDB resale flats rise at a slower pace? Will the current inflationary landscape and rapidly changing interest rates add more uncertainty?