The Big Story: NSmen going overseas need to apply for exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer

From April, operationally ready national servicemen going overseas for an extended period need to apply for an exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer, compared with six months now.

The change is part of the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to improve the NS experience, alongside other initiatives to maximise servicemen’s contributions, such as through more optimal deployment of manpower, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said on Monday during the debate on Mindef’s budget.

In Hong Kong, four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28 to 65, with murder; and a 63-year-old woman with one count of obstructing the case.