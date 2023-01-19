The Big Story: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign, says she ‘no longer has enough in the tank’ to do the job

Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday made a shock announcement that she had “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Ms Ardern, holding back tears, said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

Correspondent Jonathan Pearlman joins the programme to discuss the implications of Ms Ardern’s announcement and the future of politics in New Zealand.

