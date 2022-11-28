The Big Story: MPs debate repeal of 377A, constitutional amendments to protect definition of marriage

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Over 30 Members of Parliament are expected to debate the repealing of Section 377A, a law that criminalises gay sex between men, as well as amendments to the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenges.

Among those who spoken are Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Separately, China correspondent Elizabeth Law joins the show from Beijing. She shares the latest on the mass demonstrations that have broken out across the country over its harsh Covid-19 containment measures.

