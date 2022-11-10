The Big Story: Meta layoffs hit Singapore as tech giant cuts 11,000 jobs worldwide

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Global job cuts by social media giant Meta have hit Singapore, according to sources and posts on professional networking platform LinkedIn.

This move follows a series of mass layoffs at other global tech firms, such as Twitter and Microsoft.

There are at least 10 affected employees in Singapore, based on a count of LinkedIn posts and sources of The Straits Times.

The layoffs are set to affect 11,000 workers internationally, or about 13 per cent of Facebook’s parent firm’s 87,000-strong global workforce.

The wide-ranging cuts appear to affect a host of departments and roles, ranging from recruiters to product management, as well as those working in the firm’s gaming division.

Although the latest figures for Meta’s Singapore workforce are not available, ST reported in 2018 that the firm had over 1,000 employees here.