The Big Story: Masks no longer required on public transport from Feb 13 as S’pore moves to Dorscon green

From Feb 13, commuters will no longer need to wear masks when taking public transport as community regulations are progressively lifted.

This was among changes to measures the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 announced on Thursday.

Other changes include the scaling back of subsidies for those admitted to hospitals or Covid-19 treatment facilities from April 1 because of the virus, regardless of their vaccination status.

Covid-19 vaccinations and oral antivirals, however, will continue to be free for those eligible.

And with the transition to Dorscon green, the multi-ministry task force - which was convened in January 2020 - will stand down.

In other headlines, new schools will be set up in or relocated to newer estates such as Tengah and Punggol to meet the growing demand for school places.

A new primary school will open in Tengah, tentatively in 2028. And two years later, the relocated Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) in Tengah will begin operations with new Primary 1 pupils.