The Big Story: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending at the World Cup

28 days, 32 teams, 64 matches and 172 goals later - it all comes full circle as Lionel Messi finally gets his fairy tale ending, ...
Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Despite having the weight of a nation on his shoulders, football legend Lionel Messi delivered two goals that were instrumental in securing Argentina’s third World Cup title.

Along with his country’s win over France on penalties, Messi also rewrote multiple records on the pitch.

The 35-year-old is the first player to score in every round at a single World Cup.

He also broke the record for most appearances at the World Cup, playing in his 26th game of the competition in Sunday’s final.

The Golden Ball award for the best player at the tournament also went the way of Messi, but France’s Kylian Mbappe secured the Golden Boot after scoring a hat trick for France in their World Cup final defeat.

ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz joins the programme to discuss this one-of-a-kind World Cup.

