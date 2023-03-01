The Big Story: Joseph Schooling out of Singapore’s SEA Games team, first time in 12 years

Olivia Quay
Assistant Editor (Video)
Updated
43 min ago
Published
43 min ago

?Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will not represent the Republic at May’s SEA Games in Phnom Penh.

“After careful consideration with my team, I have decided to pull out of the SEA Games,” said the 27-year-old

“This was not an easy decision, but I am currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform. Ultimately, my country comes first before individual accolades,” he added.

This is the first time since his 2011 debut that Schooling will not represent Singapore at the biennial SEA Games.

Separately, the Ministry of Education will post Primary 6 pupils to secondary schools in three posting groups – 1, 2, and 3 – mapped to the Primary School Leaving Examination score ranges for Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express courses from the 2024 Secondary 1 cohort.

