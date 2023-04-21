The Big Story: Immigration clearance system disruption lasted 4½ hours, affected 85,000 land and air travellers

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

A disruption during a trial for an immigration clearance system upgrade on March 31 by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) affected a total of 85,000 air and land passengers.

They included 30,000 passengers on 113 departure and 111 arrival flights; 21 of the passengers missed their flights.

Another 55,000 travellers who passed through the two land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas were also affected.

On Friday in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that following this incident, ICA is reviewing the approach to the upgrade.