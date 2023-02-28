The Big Story: HDB launches 4,428 BTO flats across 5 sites

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

On Tuesday, 4,428 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale across five sites, including two under the prime location public housing model.

These two projects – in the mature estates of Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa – come with stricter buying and selling conditions.

Meanwhile, Parliament continues to debate the various ministries’ budgets.

Even as the economic landscape becomes more challenging, Singapore will spare no effort to remain a competitive global business hub, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

He said 2023 will likely not be an easy year for businesses, and the Government will not hesitate to provide targeted support where needed.