The Big Story: Grave global situation calls for unity among S’poreans, says PM Lee

Singaporeans must remain united, maintain the go-getting spirit and uphold the country’s good standing in the world, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

Amid an unprecedented global situation that is graver than what Singapore has experienced for a very long time, it is important that the nation stays united. Singapore must not allow itself to be divided among fault lines or turn inwards like what other countries with larger populations and domestic markets are doing, he said.

Separately, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for smaller cars crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday to reach a record high of $103,721.

New records were also set in the larger car and open categories at the close of Wednesday’s tender exercise.