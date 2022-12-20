The Big Story: Fewer commuters taking MRT to CBD during weekday morning peak as ridership patterns shift

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Figures provided by the Land Transport Authority show that in the first 10 months of 2022, the number of commuters who exited MRT stations in the Central Business District during weekday morning peak hours was about half that of pre-Covid levels.

This shift in commuting patterns reflects the move towards flexible work.

LTA also said that ticketing data also showed slightly lower peaks in public transport ridership during the morning and evening rush hours, as overall ridership for buses and trains in October 2022 remained lower than in October 2019.

In other headlines, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is suing Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin over the latter’s allegation that Datuk Seri Anwar was paid RM15 million (S$4.6 million) while he was the economic adviser to Selangor.