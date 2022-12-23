The Big Story: FairPrice limits purchase of Panadol, Nurofen products following spike in sales of fever, cold and flu medicines

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

FairPrice customers can buy only up to four units of Panadol and Nurofen products in any combination, following a spike in sales of fever, cold and flu medicines in the past week.

The policy kicked in on Thursday, and the supermarket chain put up notices to inform the public, said a spokesman on Friday.

Separately, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan joins the show to share more about the car that came up tops in this year’s edition of The Straits Times Car of the Year.