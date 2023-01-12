The Big Story: Enhanced security measures rolled out at CNY bazaar in Chinatown

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Enhanced security measures have been rolled out in anticipation of large crowds thronging Chinatown for the Chinese New Year bazaar, which is held from Jan 1 to 21, the eve of Chinese New Year.

For instance, police officers will be deployed for anti-crime and crowd management, and Temple Street will be closed to vehicles during the busiest periods.

If you wish to visit the bazaar, you can also check out the Crowd@Chinatown map to view real-time crowd levels and to avoid crowded areas.

Users can scan the QR code on the screen to access the map from 6pm, between Jan 13 and 15 this weekend, and on Jan 20 and 21. These are expected to be the busiest times in Chinatown.

