The Big Story: Donald Trump announces 2024 run for US president, jumping ahead of rivals

Mr Donald Trump is making another White House bid in 2024, defying calls from key party leaders and donors for the GOP to move on from the former president after devastating losses in last week’s midterms.

Mr Trump filed federal paperwork to run again ahead of a speech on Tuesday night, where hundreds of his supporters gathered in the gilded ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He is the first major contender from either party to formally declare his candidacy.

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh joins the programme live from Washington to discuss the possible motivations behind Mr Trump’s decision to run for office again.