The Big Story: Cross Island Line work begins, 12 MRT stations ready by 2030

Major construction work on Phase 1 of the Cross Island Line (CRL), Singapore’s eighth and longest underground MRT line, started on Wednesday.

The CRL is one of the most challenging rail projects for Singapore. Phase 1 will span 29km, with 12 stations from Aviation Park to Pasir Ris, and Hougang to Bright Hill.

This portion of the CRL is expected to be completed by 2030, serving commuters living and working in Changi and Loyang, said the Land Transport Authority .

The construction of the CRL has been split into three phases. When completed, it will be more than 50km long, making it Singapore’s longest fully underground line, and will serve developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of the island.