The Big Story: COE prices down except for big cars at last tender exercise for 2022

The last certificate of entitlement (COE) tender exercise of 2022 closed on Wednesday afternoon, with premiums falling across most categories except one.

The COE price for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power ended at $88,007, which is 0.6 per cent below the $88,503 recorded two weeks ago.

In the category for larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium rose from $105,501 to $108,006, an increase of 2.4 per cent.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicle other than motorcycles, ended at $109,600, which is 0.8 per cent below the $110,524 from the previous tender exercise.