The Big Story: COE premiums for cars hit all-time high

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The latest COE tender exercise closed with record high premiums in multiple categories. Category A hit an all-time high of $93,503, up 6.25 per cent from $88,000 and surpassing the record of $92,100 set in January 2013. Premiums for Category B were also up slightly to another record high, ending at about $116,000.

Open category premiums ended slightly over $116,000 - an increase of about $20.

In other stories, President Halimah Yacob says Singapore and Malaysia should multiply the opportunities for their young people to build relationships across the Causeway.