The Big Story: China to scrap mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for overseas arrivals from Jan 8

China will scrap quarantine measures for overseas arrivals starting Jan 8, health authorities announced on Monday, after nearly three years of strict pandemic border restrictions.

The National Health Commission announced the downgraded containment measures for Covid-19 in an online notice, adding that travellers would only need a PCR test taken 48 hours pre-flight to enter China.

The Straits Times’ China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei joins the show to weigh in on this development.