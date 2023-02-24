The Big Story: Budget 2023 is a delicate balancing act amid a tight fiscal position, says DPM Wong

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Budget 2023 has been a delicate balancing act to find the sweet spot amid a tight fiscal position and competing demands, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Balance was a key theme of his speech: between more taxes and more handouts; between various priorities of the day, as “the Budget cannot cover everything”; and between increasing corporate taxes and maintaining competitiveness, among other things.

Joining the programme to discuss Budget 2023 is associate professor in practice Terence Ho. He is from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.