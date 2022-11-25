The Big Story: Black Friday sales see S’pore shoppers flocking to Orchard Road malls

Black Friday sales mania is back, and businesses are looking to entice buyers, especially ahead of the GST hike coming in ...
Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Shoppers looking to stretch their dollar amid the rising cost of living were out in force on Black Friday, with long queues spotted outside malls along Orchard Road.

Senior correspondent Chantal Sajan joins the programme to discuss shopping deals being offered during one of the biggest retail weekends of the year.

In other headlines, Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said his primary focus would be on the cost of living as he takes office with a slowing economy and a country deeply split after a close election.

Mr Anwar said his primary concern was the economy, and that he would have a smaller Cabinet than those of previous administrations.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top