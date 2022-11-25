The Big Story: Black Friday sales see S’pore shoppers flocking to Orchard Road malls

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Shoppers looking to stretch their dollar amid the rising cost of living were out in force on Black Friday, with long queues spotted outside malls along Orchard Road.

Senior correspondent Chantal Sajan joins the programme to discuss shopping deals being offered during one of the biggest retail weekends of the year.

In other headlines, Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said his primary focus would be on the cost of living as he takes office with a slowing economy and a country deeply split after a close election.

Mr Anwar said his primary concern was the economy, and that he would have a smaller Cabinet than those of previous administrations.