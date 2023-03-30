The Big Story: Bird Paradise in Mandai to open on May 8

Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve will welcome its first guests on May 8 and visitors will be able to get discounted tickets until May 26.

Admission will cost $38 for an adult and $23 for a child aged three to 12, while seniors 60 years old and above will pay $20, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Visitors will pay the full price of $48 for an adult and $33 for a child from May 27. The ticket price for seniors will remain at $20.

Separately, Karl Liew, the son of Changi Airport Group’s former chairman Liew Mun Leong, admitted to lying to a district judge in the case involving his family’s former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, who was accused of stealing from his family.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge of giving false information to a public servant.

