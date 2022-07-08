ST Live: Japan's Abe in critical condition after he was shot, 'barbaric' attack will not be tolerated, says PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that Mr Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after he was shot on Friday (July 8) during a rally speech.

In an address to the country, Mr Kishida added that doctors are working to save the former prime minister's life.

He also strongly condemned the violence, saying that the "barbaric" attack will not be tolerated.

Media reports said that Mr Abe collapsed in the middle of a rally speech outside a train station in Nara prefecture.

NHK showed video of Mr Abe making the speech outside a train station when two shots rang out.

TBS Television reported that he was shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.

A 41-year-old Nara resident has been arrested. The suspect is former member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force.

The Straits Times Japan correspondent Walter Sim has the latest on the prime minister's address.