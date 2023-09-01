The Straits Times
Singapore
The Straits Times
Rare blue supermoon mesmerises sky gazers in Singapore
Sky gazers across Singapore were treated to a celestial spectacle on Thursday evening as a super blue moon graced the skies. This lunar phenomenon is forecast to occur again in January 2037.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
An image of the super blue moon shot from Bukit Panjang. Leaves from a tree in the foreground form a stunning silhouette against the moonlight.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The super blue moon captured near Merlion Park on Aug 31, 2023.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The super blue moon hovering between two sky gazers, captured near Merlion Park on Aug 31, 2023.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Image of the super blue moon captured from the NTU Student Services Centre on Aug 31, 2023, between 8pm and 8.45pm.
PHOTO: NTU SINGAPORE/IVAN YAP
Timelapse image of the super blue moon rising captured from the NTU Student Services Centre on Aug 31, 2023, between 8pm and 8.45pm.
PHOTO: NTU SINGAPORE /HANAFI RAMDAN
The super blue moon reached its optimal height for viewing at around 9pm.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A blue moon refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, while a supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
This lunar phenomenon is forecast to occur again in January 2037.
ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FENG
