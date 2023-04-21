The Straits Times
In Pictures: Total solar eclipse seen in Australia
A partial eclipse was only visible in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.
A total solar eclipse, seen from Exmouth, Australia, on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
People watch a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 35km from Exmouth, Western Australia, April 20, 2023. A
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person uses solar viewing glasses to look up at the sky ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Australia, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The founder of Singapore Sidewalk Astronomy using an eclipse viewer to see the solar eclipse at Toa Payoh Hub at 12.23pm on April 20, 2023. The rare astronomical event was supposed to be visible in Singapore, but was obscured by rain clouds.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The public and Singapore Sidewalk Astronomy members trying to look for the solar eclipse at Toa Payoh Hub on April 20, 2023.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Two-year-old Ezra Tee watching a live stream of the solar eclipse from Exmouth in Western Australia, at the Singapore Science Centre, April 20, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
People using welding glass observe a rare hybrid solar eclipse at Segara Ayu beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rare hybrid solar eclipse is seen between trees at Segara Ayu beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing solar viewing glasses look up at the sun as they watch a solar eclipse at Jakarta Planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A boy looks at the hybrid solar eclipse with protective glasses, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman looks at the hybrid solar eclipse with a solar filter, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A partial hybrid solar eclipse is reflected on a data sheet with the use of a telescope at an astronomical observatory compound in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
East Timorese people use a telescope as they watch a solar eclipse in front of the Presidential office in Dili, East Timor, April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Eclipses
Science
