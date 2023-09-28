The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 28, 2023
The Villarrica volcano, some 800 kilometres south of Santiago, Chile, Orthodox deacons during the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
14 min ago
https://str.sg/ic4s
The Villarrica volcano as seen from Villarrica, some 800 kilometres south of Santiago, Chile, on Sept 27. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America..
PHOTO: AFP
Orthodox deacons looking on during the celebrations of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa on Sept 27.
PHOTO: AFP
South Korea's Kong Yong Mi competing against Hong Kong's Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan (L) in the women's epee team finals fencing event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept 27.
PHOTO: AFP
A gallery assistant posing next to installations by artist Jesse Darling entitled 'Big Dipper' and "Epistemologies" during a media tour for the Turner Prize 2023 at the Towner Eastbourne gallery in Eastbourne, southern England, on Sept 27.
PHOTO: AFP
Young boys swimming along the polluted Hann Bay in Dakar, on Sept 27.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view showing ritual booths known as Sukkot between residential buildings to be used during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem on Sept 27.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Roscosmos State Space Corporation specialists helping NASA astronaut Frank Rubio exit the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft just minutes after it landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sept 27.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis walking on the day of the weekly general audience, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sept 27.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting a creation by designer Jonny Johansson as part of his Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion brand Acne Studios during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Sept 27.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attending the funeral of victims of the fatal fire of a wedding celebration, in Hamdanya, Iraq, Sept 27.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
