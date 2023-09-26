The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2023
Asian Games action in Hangzhou, severe weather in South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/iqVW
South Korea’s Gu Bongil (left) competes against Kuwait’s Yousiff Alshamlan in the men’s Sabre individual semifinals fencing event during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept 25.
PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept 26.
PHOTO: AFP
Restorer Eleonora Pucci cleans dust and debris off Michelangelo's statue of David using a backpack vacuum and synthetic fibre brush at the Galleria dell'Accademia, in Florence, Italy, Sept 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A storm swell breaks over Kalk Bay harbour during severe weather in Cape Town, South Africa on Sept 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls riding a bicycle along a street during Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, in Jerusalem, Sept 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A one-month-old female giant panda cub lies in an incubator at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on Sept 25. The cub's parents, female giant panda Ding Ding and male giant panda Ru Yi, were lent by China to the Moscow Zoo in 2019 for 15 years as part of a joint research project.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rickshaw puller Akina Suzuki, 19, drives a rickshaw around Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan on June 18. Pullers walk or run an average of 20 km a day and, in addition to being physically strong, they must have extensive knowledge of Tokyo and know how to engage with the tourists, who mostly hire them for sightseeing.
PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korea's Kim Min-jong in action with Japan's Hyoga Ota during the men's +100kg Judo quarter-final during the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, Sept 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, gather near a wire fence after crossing the Rio Bravo river with the intention of turning themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., Sept 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Capybaras are seen on the bank of the Pinheiros River in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug 3. The Pinheiros River, which runs through the heart of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, was until recently unsuitable for animal life.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers conduct maintenance work on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, India, on Sept 25.
PHOTO: AFP
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian Majdi Ghabayen on Sept 25 in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. The 18-year-old died of wounds sustained in an explosion during a rally near the border fence with Israel on Sept 13.
PHOTO: AFP
