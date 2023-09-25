The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 25, 2023
Sunbathers cooling down in the midst of a heat wave in Brazil, climate activists attempting to disrupt the Berlin Marathon and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iqDr
A boy standing next to the remains of idols of the Hindu deity Ganesha after they were immersed by devotees in the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, India, on Sept 25.
PHOTO: AFP
Sunbathers enjoying Macumba Beach, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, on Sept 24, during a heatwave that registered 39.9 deg C.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants taking part in the annual North East Skinny Dip run to celebrate the start of the autumn equinox in Druridge Bay, Britain, on Sept 24.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Commuters riding on rickshaws on a flooded road after heavy rains in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking at large waves crashing against the Kalk Bay harbour wall during severe weather conditions in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept 24.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A young migrant from El Salvador kissing a Mario doll before walking to a processing area with his family after crossing the Rio Grande river at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sept 23.
PHOTO: AFP
An image representing Pope Francis, as people gather on the day the Pope holds a mass at the Velodrome Stadium as a part of his journey on the occasion of the Mediterranean Meetings in Marseille, France, on Sept 23.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man using leather to hit another during Malkot, a flagellation ritual to atone for sins ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Sept 24.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Climate activists of the "Last Generation" group trying to block the street ahead of the Berlin Marathon 2023, in Berlin, Germany, on Sept 24.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian demonstrator using a slingshot to hurl rocks towards Israeli soldiers during a rally near the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City on Sept 22.
PHOTO: AFP
Performers during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept 23.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fans recording with their phones as South Korean singer Jungkook performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City on Sept 23.
PHOTO: AFP
Competitors racing during the final day of the Formula Kite European Championships, in Portsmouth, southern England, on Sept 24.
PHOTO: AFP
Models presenting creations at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top