Today in Pictures, Sept 22, 2023
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish performing a ritual in Israel, buildings are lit in purple in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iq7s
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children gather in the coastal city of Netanya in Israel on Sept 21 to perform the "Tashlich" ritual during which "sins are cast into the water to the fish", ahead of the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish religious calendar.
PHOTO: AFP
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys gather around a water pool containing fish as older men stand by praying in the predominantly-Orthodox Jewish central Israeli city of Bnei Brak on Sept 21, as they perform the "Tashlich" ritual during which "sins are cast into the water to the fish", ahead of the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish religious calendar.
PHOTO: AFP
Adeline, a 10 year old migrant from Guatemala, sleeps on her mother's lap as they surrender to border patrol agents after crossing into United States from Mexico in Roma Creek, Texas, U.S., Sept 20.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Models present creations from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma are welcomed upon their arrival at Hangzhou airport, China, Sept 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazilian Xokleng Indigenous people celebrate after a majority in Brazil's Supreme Court voted against the so-called legal thesis of 'Marco Temporal' (Temporal Milestone), in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Several iconic buildings and shopping malls in Singapore, including Esplanade, were lit up in purple on Sept 21 to commemorate World Alzheimer's Day. The light-up aims to raise awareness of the condition and people impacted by it.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
The main stadium at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre glowing in the dark during a light show on Sept 21, as seen from City Balcony, a public square and promenade at the edge of the city's Qiantang River.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An artisan finishing his work at the craft centre in Niamey, Niger, on Sept 21.
PHOTO: AFP
A child swims in a fountain as protesters display photos of Martial Law victims during a protest commemorating the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law, at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sept 21.
PHOTO: AFP
A protester waves US and Israeli national flags during a demonstration in front of the US embassy in Tel Aviv, as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in New York to meet President Joe Biden, on Sept 20.
PHOTO: AFP
Two US-made Apache attack helicopters, from Taiwan’s Army Airborne Special Forces, demonstrate their combat skills during a military open house event in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Sept 21.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
