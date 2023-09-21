Today in Pictures, Sept 21, 2023

Acrobatic flying teams from the French and British Air Force performing a fly-past in Paris, France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Italy and Uruguay at Stade de Nice in Nice, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
57 min ago
Elite acrobatic flying teams from the French Air Force and the British Royal Air Force performing a fly-past during an official welcoming ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla over the Arc de Triomphe at the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP
Italy's flanker Giovanni Pettinelli attempting to grab the ball in a line-out during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Italy and Uruguay at Stade de Nice in Nice, southern France, on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP
French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg arriving at the Palace of Versailles to attend a state banquet on Sept 20. It was the first day of a British royal state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters taking a break at a site in a residential area, damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model walking the runway of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP
Life-size cut-outs depicting a crowd of spectators are placed in empty seats during the AFC Champions League group E football match between Persepolis FC and Al-Nassr FC at Tehran's Azadi stadium, on Sept 19. PHOTO: AFP
Gallery workers removing the painting Liberty Leading the People by artist Eugene Delacroix (1798-1863) from its picture rails at the Louvre Museum in Paris, on Sept 20, ahead of restoration work that is due to last until spring 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer carrying an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for immersion in an artificial pond during the 10-day Ganesh festival in Mumbai, on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP
A friend of 25-year-old Palestinian Yousef Radwan, who was killed the previous day amid clashes following anti-Israel protests by the Gaza Strip's eastern border fence, crying during his funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sept 20. PHOTO: AFP

