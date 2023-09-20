The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 19, 2023
Tractors parked in a field during a protest in Bulgaria, a woman walking amid debris in the earthquake-hit village of Imi N’Tala in Morocco, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/iqM4
Tractors parked in a field during a protest against the lifting of ban on imports of grain coming from Ukraine, in Dolni Bogrov, near Sofia in Bulgaria on Sept 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walking amid debris in the earthquake-hit village of Imi N’Tala on Sept 19.
PHOTO: AFP
Qi Zhang of China celebrating with the national flag after she defeated Yuliia Tkach of Ukraine in the final of women's 59kg category of the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept 19.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A group of women taking a ritual holy bath to purify themselves to mark the Rishi Panchami festival, in the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sept 19.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mural made with plastic bottle caps created by high school students depicting Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi, nine months after Argentina won the soccer World Cup Qatar 2022, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sept 19.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the ceiling of the Expiatory Church of the Sagrada Familia basilica during a press conference to announce the new steps in the construction of the church on Sept 19.
PHOTO: AFP
Women protesters shouting slogans during 48-hour general strike in Imphal, India on Sept 19, as they demand restoration of peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur after ethnic violence.
PHOTO: AFP
From left: Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia, Princess Laurentien and and Prince Constantijn waving at the balcony of the Noordeinde Palace on Budget Day after the king delivered the speech from the Throne at the Schouwburg, in The Hague in the Netherlands on Sept 19.
PHOTO: AFP
RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager scores their second goal at the Champions League match between BSC Young Boys v RB Leipzig at the Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland on Sept 19.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog of the canine unit of the Navy and members of Mexican Red Cross participating in the national seismic drill in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 19.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
