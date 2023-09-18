The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 18, 2023
Carlos Sainz wins the Singapore Grand Prix, a light show using drones in New York City, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
Drones fly to create a light display against the city skyline in New York City on Sept 15 as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the Amazon rainforest and the global climate crisis ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit
PHOTO: AFP
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrates winning the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 17.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A Sikh man performs the Sikh martial art known as 'Gatka' during a religious procession from Gurudwara Ramsar to Akal Takht Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on Sept 16, on the occasion of the 419th anniversary of the installation of the 'Guru Granth Sahib' Sikh holy book.
PHOTO: AFP
Women wearing red attire line up to worship Lord Shiva, god of creation and destruction, during the Teej festival at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept 18.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine, Sept 15.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian serviceman Andriy, 20, an amputee, rests after climbing Mount Klyuch, near the village of Trukhaniv, Lviv region, on Sept 16.
PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer rests inside a destroyed home following fatal floods in Derna, Libya, Sept 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy plays on a flooded road amid heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, India, Sept 17.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Final preparations are made on a model backstage ahead of a catwalk presentation for designer Susan Fang's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, at London Fashion Week in London, on Sept 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian passengers ride on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept 17. The Indonesian government has finally opened the opportunity for the general public to ride the Bandung High-Speed Train after a series of trial stages.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
"Bottle dancers," a Paraguayan traditional folk dance in which performers dance with glass bottles balanced on their heads, attempt to set a record on the first edition of the National Day of the Bottle Women, at the Bicentennial Park in Asuncion on Sept 17. Paraguay obtained an Official World Record when 580 dancers balanced 2,200 bottles on their heads at the same time.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
