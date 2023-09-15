Today in Pictures, Sept 15, 2023

Aid being loaded on a donkey in the rural village of Azermoun, Morocco, a model at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Men loading aid onto a donkey to be distributed across the village in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in the rural village of Azermoun, Morocco Sept 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting a creation by Ynes Suelves at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, on Sept 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A migrant crossing the fence to exit the operational center called "Hotspot on the Italian island of Lampedusa, on Sept 14. PHOTO: AFP
Jewish worshippers taking part in Slichot, a prayer in which Jews offer repentance and ask God to forgive their sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, Sept 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
A US soldier is seen behind barbed wire during the NATO exercise 'Saber Junction 23' at the training area in southern Germany, on Sept 14. PHOTO: AFP
A worker operating machines at a texile factory in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Sept 14. PHOTO: AFP
People affected by a deadly earthquake standing on a house in the rural village of Azermoun, Morocco Sept 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, Sept 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man covering himself with a sheet of plastic on the Cape Flats during heavy rain in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking on a path next to a land parcel in Sengkang West Ave on Sep 14. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

