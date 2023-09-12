The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 12, 2023
A rainbow seen over the One World Trade Centre in New York, a father cries over the loss of his son in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
3 min ago
https://str.sg/iTuV
A rainbow is seen over the One World Trade Centre on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks, viewed from Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Two indigenous women observe the landscape at the top of the Cholet "El Crucero de los Andes" building which has the highest viewpoint in the world at 4,101 metres above sea level, in El Alto, Bolivia Sept 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescuer rests at the entrance of Morca Cave as he takes part in a rescue operation to reach US caver Mark Dickey who fell ill and became trapped some 1,000 metres underground, near Anamur in Mersin province, southern Turkey, Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Chile's President Gabriel Boric and invited authorities attend an official ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the coup that toppled Salvador Allende and started Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship, at La Moneda government palace, in Santiago, Chile, Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Duomo Cathedral is seen as the Tricolor Arrows, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, performs to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Italian military's air forces in Milan, Italy, Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Flood survivor Miguel Rutigliano Bieleski cries during a funeral while carrying the coffin of his son Miguel Junior, a fatal victim of the passage of the extratropical cyclone that hit the region, in Lajeado, Brazil, Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a massive landslide next to a building complex, after heavy rains hit Concon, Chile, Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli police disperse protesters as they block the entrance to the residence of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the central city of Modiin on Sept 11, as they protest against the government's controversial judicial reform bill.
PHOTO: AFP
Police intervene as climate activists block the A12 motorway for the third day in a row to demonstrate against the government's granting of fossil subsidies, in The Hague, Netherlands, Sept 11.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waving as he departs by train from Pyongyang for a visit to Russia on Sept 10. He was en route to Russia by armoured train to meet President Vladimir Putin, state media reported on Sept 12, with the face-to-face discussions potentially focused on weapon sales.
PHOTO: AFP
People stand at the observation point in front of skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre (Moskva City) in Moscow on Sept 10.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents designs by US fashion designer Michael Kors during his New York Fashion Week runway show in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sept 11.
PHOTO: AFP
An artisan paints an eco-friendly idol of Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad in India on Sept 11.
PHOTO: AFP
