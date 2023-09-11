The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 11, 2023
Aircraft on show at RSAF Open House in Singapore, rowers in Paris’ River Seine, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Thousands turned up at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore over the weekend for the RSAF Open House 2023, which returned after a 7-year break. This year's event celebrates the RSAF's 55th anniversary.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Locals are evacuated on an excavator from a flooded area, in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, in Larissa, Greece, Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers clear notes to God that were placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to make space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City, on Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women react as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on Sept 10, after the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake.
PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator reacts in front of police during a rally-march ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Chilean military coup, in Santiago, Chile, Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children take part in a celebration of the first anniversary of the recapturing of their town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers participate in the 'On Dance' event at the Piazza Duomo cathedral square in Milan, Italy, Sept 10.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rowers scull along the River Seine towards the Ile de la Cité, as they participate in the annual 'La Traversee de Paris en Aviron' rowing event, that brings together more than 1,000 rowers and 230 boats in Paris, on Sept 10.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman in Victorian costume visits Cleveland Pools during the first day of reopening to the public in Bath, Britain, Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Riders are pictured during The Knutsford Great Penny Farthing Bike Race, in Knutsford, Britain on Sept 10, a penny farthing race around the village that takes place every ten years.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view taken during the Teqball Tour women's doubles final match between Brazil's Vasco da Gama Ester Viana and Vania Moraes against Hungary's Krisztina Acs and Gabriella Kota at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept 10.
PHOTO: AFP
The "Cascamorras" David Marcos Ramirez is carried on shoulders as revellers splashed with different coloured paint participate in the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras, in Guadix, Spain, on Sept 9.
PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation at A Life On The Left show by Qi Lin, during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, Sept 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
