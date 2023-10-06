The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 6, 2023
Action on the rings at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, models presenting creations at the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/icEU
Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi in action on the rings during the men's individual all-around final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium on Oct 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Models presenting creations from Issue Thailand designs during the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman throwing olives into a freshly-harvested pile beneath a tree, during the harvest season in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Federal Police destroying illegal mining dredgers during an operation on the banks of the Rio Negro river in Manaus, Brazil on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
An Indian Air Force Boeing C17 Globe Master (L) flying past during the rehearsal for the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors standing in front of the painting "The Scourging" by Austrian painter Max Oppenheimer during a preview of the exhibition "Max Oppenheimer - Expressionist of the First Hours" in the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
South Korean actors Joo Jong-hyuk (left) and Kim Woo-kyum (2nd from right) posing in front of a poster showing actress Go Ah-sung, for their film "Because I Hate Korea", during the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
North Korea's Pak Ji Na (top R) trying to block South Korea's Lee Kyung-eun from passing the ball in the women's bronze medal basketball game between North Korea and South Korea during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
Utility workers trying to repair power lines downed by the high winds from Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County on Oct 5.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking near the Lac-aux-Castors at Mont-Royal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Oct 05.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top