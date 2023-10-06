Today in Pictures, Oct 6, 2023

Action on the rings at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, models presenting creations at the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi in action on the rings during the men's individual all-around final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium on Oct 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
Models presenting creations from Issue Thailand designs during the Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct 5. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman throwing olives into a freshly-harvested pile beneath a tree, during the harvest season in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Federal Police destroying illegal mining dredgers during an operation on the banks of the Rio Negro river in Manaus, Brazil on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
An Indian Air Force Boeing C17 Globe Master (L) flying past during the rehearsal for the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors standing in front of the painting "The Scourging" by Austrian painter Max Oppenheimer during a preview of the exhibition "Max Oppenheimer - Expressionist of the First Hours" in the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
South Korean actors Joo Jong-hyuk (left) and Kim Woo-kyum (2nd from right) posing in front of a poster showing actress Go Ah-sung, for their film "Because I Hate Korea", during the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
North Korea's Pak Ji Na (top R) trying to block South Korea's Lee Kyung-eun from passing the ball in the women's bronze medal basketball game between North Korea and South Korea during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Utility workers trying to repair power lines downed by the high winds from Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
People walking near the Lac-aux-Castors at Mont-Royal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Oct 05. PHOTO: AFP

