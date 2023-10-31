Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2023

An “Empty Beds” installation in Jerusalem, a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
People look at mattresses and beds, part of an installation "Empty Beds" initiated by survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the families of hostages held in Gaza, following a deadly infiltration into southern Israel by Hamas gunmen, at a public square in Jerusalem, Oct 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian children play on a damaged street, following an Israeli raid in Jenin, at the Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Oct 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nazih, son of Hezbollah member, Mounir Youssef Achour, who was killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, lies on top of his father's coffin as he mourns him during his funeral, in Chaqra, Lebanon, Oct 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
An injured Palestinian is assisted at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants dressed as Catrinas dance during a procession as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct 29. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman looks at a screen showing images of the late former President (1983-1989) Raul Alfonsin during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy and his election, on Oct 30, in Buenos Aires. PHOTO: AFP
Drivers queue to fill the tanks of their cars at a gas station in Buenos Aires, on Oct 30. Long lines of cars to load fuel and gas stations with "sold out" signs have been part of the landscape for several days in Argentina. PHOTO: AFP
Afghan refugees arrive in trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, on Oct 30. Islamabad has issued an order to 1.7 million Afghans it says are living in the country illegally to leave by Nov 1, or be deported. PHOTO: AFP
Ppeople playing at a playground in China's southwestern Chongqing municipality on Oct 29. PHOTO: AFP
Sikh devotees light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Ram Das, in Amritsar, India, on Oct 30. PHOTO: AFP
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden hand out candy to children during a Halloween celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct 30. PHOTO: AFP

