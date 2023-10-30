Today in Pictures, Oct 30, 2023

First anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy in Seoul, 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A person attaching a handwritten note next to others left on a board during a vigil in Seoul on October 29, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of the tragic crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations, in Seoul’s popular Itaewon nightlife area a year ago. PHOTO: AFP
Turkish military pilots of Turkish Star writing '100' in the sky as they perform during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul. The 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923, known as Republic Day, took place on 29 October 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People attending as members of street performance troupe Macnas perform their Halloween parade called ‘Cnamha La Loba’, inspired by the legend of a wild wolf-woman who collects and preserves bones of animals, humans, and Gods, in Galway, Ireland on October 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Seats are covered with snow before the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Spiderman gather at the obelisk in an attempt to break the world record for people dressed up as the comic character in one place in Buenos Aires on October 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Male bodybuilders in wheelchairs taking part in the 2023 World Cup of Bodybuilding & Fitness and 2023 World Fitness Challenge Championship in Bishkek on October 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashes at the first corner of the race after contact with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Mexico City Grand Prix on October 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Bishops sit as Pope Francis presides over the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man wearing the Korean traditional costume Hanbok takes a photograph of a ginkgo tree turning yellow on an autumn day at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea on October 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A beachgoer gesturing as a flock of pigeons flies along the shores of the Bay of Bengal in the morning, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, India on 29 October 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

