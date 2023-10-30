The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 30, 2023
First anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy in Seoul, 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iGEi
A person attaching a handwritten note next to others left on a board during a vigil in Seoul on October 29, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of the tragic crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations, in Seoul’s popular Itaewon nightlife area a year ago.
PHOTO: AFP
Turkish military pilots of Turkish Star writing '100' in the sky as they perform during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul. The 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923, known as Republic Day, took place on 29 October 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People attending as members of street performance troupe Macnas perform their Halloween parade called ‘Cnamha La Loba’, inspired by the legend of a wild wolf-woman who collects and preserves bones of animals, humans, and Gods, in Galway, Ireland on October 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Seats are covered with snow before the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Spiderman gather at the obelisk in an attempt to break the world record for people dressed up as the comic character in one place in Buenos Aires on October 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Male bodybuilders in wheelchairs taking part in the 2023 World Cup of Bodybuilding & Fitness and 2023 World Fitness Challenge Championship in Bishkek on October 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashes at the first corner of the race after contact with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Mexico City Grand Prix on October 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Bishops sit as Pope Francis presides over the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man wearing the Korean traditional costume Hanbok takes a photograph of a ginkgo tree turning yellow on an autumn day at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea on October 30, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A beachgoer gesturing as a flock of pigeons flies along the shores of the Bay of Bengal in the morning, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, India on 29 October 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top