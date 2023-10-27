The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023
A Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico, smoke and fire rising from buildings in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
7 hours ago
https://str.sg/iGeg
A woman, dressed as the skeleton Catrina, posing for a photo in a field of Mexican marigolds on Oct 26 ahead of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. Catrina is one of the most recognisable symbols of the celebrations..
PHOTO: AFP
Smoke and fire rising from buildings, as people gathered in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Oct 26, as battles continued between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.
PHOTO: AFP
Dancers from the Moulin Rouge troupe reflected in a mirror as they prepared themselves prior to a press photo shoot at the National Theatre in Warsaw on Oct 26. The famous cabaret will take part in the show French Touch La Belle Vie, highlighting Franco-Polish friendship.
PHOTO: AFP
An image displayed on a Lower Manhattan courthouse by protesters during a Flood Wall Street For Gaza rally outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct 26. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinian, have died since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants.
PHOTO: AFP
An Afghan man pulling a cart of scrap metal at Shuhada Lake in Kabul on Oct 26.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo, taken on Oct 26, shows workers at a construction site in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Baby strollers with images and names of young hostages on display to represent the children taken by Hamas militants as hostages, during a demonstration to call for their release at Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on Oct 26.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters taking part in an emergency exercise at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, in Indonesia’s Aceh province, on Oct 26.
PHOTO: AFP
People interacting with the Elysian Arcs installation on the opening night of the River of Light art festival in Liverpool, Britain, on Oct 26.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A building, partially destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, in Mexico's Guerrero state, on Oct 26. Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed the resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping Category 5 storm, officials said that day, in what residents called a "total disaster".
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
