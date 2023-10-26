Today in Pictures, Oct 26, 2023

Carved pumpkins on display during “The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze” in New York, Hurricane Otis destruction in the Mexican state of Guerrero, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM
Carved pumpkins are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York ahead of Halloween, on Oct 25. PHOTO: AFP
Street stalls and properties damaged by Hurricane Otis near the entrance to Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, Mexico, on Oct 25. PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighting service vessel (left) directing water at a pleasure boat on Soyang Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, north-eastern South Korea on Oct 25, in a drill that simulates a fire on the boat and an oil leak from it. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Barges sailing on the Grand Canal in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on Oct 26. PHOTO: AFP
Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA is displayed during the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 25. PHOTO: REUTERS
Little Amal, a 3.7m-tall puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, visiting a memorial to the victims of the Aug 3, 2019, Walmart shooting in El Paso, during her journey along the United States-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on Oct 25. PHOTO: REUTERS
A multiple exposure photo showing members of the women Mexican team competing in the women's team pursuit during the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago de Chile, Chile, on Oct 25. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in north-west China, on Oct 26. PHOTO: AFP
China's Yuan Weiyi (2nd from left) competing in the men's 50m butterfly S5 heat 2 during the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province, on Oct 25. PHOTO: AFP
Potters painting traditional earthen oil lamps ahead of the Hindu festival Diwali in Jalandhar, a city in the state of Punjab in India, on Oct 25. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo shows vendors selling vegetable at Vi Thanh market in Hau Giang province in Vietnam, on Oct 25. PHOTO: AFP

