A Douglas C-47 B Dakota American army airplane is covered with stickers at the Zeljava underground army airbase in the heart of the Pljesevica mountain, on Croatia’s border with Bosnia. Designed to withstand a nuclear strike, the Zeljava airbase was constructed in secrecy in the 1960s in what was then Yugoslavia. Authorities in the area have high hopes that with the right marketing, the base can attract some of the 1.7 million annual tourists that visit the Plitvice Lakes national park just 20 kilometres away.

PHOTO: AFP