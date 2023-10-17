The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Oct 17, 2023
Families mourn the death of their loved ones caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict, drying rivers in Brazil and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
34 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ipLm
A Palestinian reacting amid the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Israeli soldiers kissing by a train station, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Ashkelon in southern Israel on Oct 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentine congressman and presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, waving the Israeli flag during a campaign rally on Oct 16, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As Argentines head to the polls on October 22 for a first-round election, presidential candidates have campaigned hard on proposed elixirs for the country's economic ills.
PHOTO: AFP
Floating houses and boats are seen stranded at the Marina do Davi, a docking area of the Negro river in the city of Manaus, in northern Brazil on Oct 16. The Negro river is facing the worst dry season of the last decades in the Amazon rainforest.
PHOTO: AFP
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish carrying their belongings before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel for Cyprus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Haifa, Israel on Oct 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouting slogans as she joins protesters outside the InterContinental London Park Lane during the "Oily Money Out" demonstration organised by Fossil Free London and Greenpeace on the sidelines of the opening day of the Energy Intelligence Forum 2023 in London on Oct 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Flight attendant and spaceflight participant, Marina Vasilevskaya (L), from Belarus flying during a parabolic flight aboard a zero-gravity simulator, a Russian IL-76 MDK aircraft used for cosmonauts' training flights in weightlessness, in Star City outside Moscow on Oct 17. Vasilevskaya, along with NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, will blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft in March 2024 and will spend approximately 12 days aboard the orbital complex.
PHOTO: AFP
People enjoying time in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, on Oct 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A deer stag barking in the early morning mist, as the annual rutting season continues in Richmond Park, London, on Oct 16.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazilian dancer Dyhan Cardoso leaping in mid-air at the Aglomerado da Serra favela in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Oct 3. The talent of this 19-year-old dancer, forged since childhood in a school where he received a scholarship, earned him new recognition when he was selected to join the US company Atlanta Ballet in the state of Georgia.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top